Vastu Tips: Placing mirror in this direction of your house or office brings great results

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the ethereal angle, that is, mirror in the north-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, if your home or business institution has a horizontal angle, that is, the northwest part is cut off or less wide than other directions, then put a mirror about four feet wide in the northern wall of that severed part. You will benefit from this.

If the northeast angle, that is, the northeast corner is cut, you should do the same thing. You should put a mirror on that severed part. By this you will get rid of Vastu doshas and get auspicious results.

