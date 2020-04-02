Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Perform 'havan' on Ram Navami in the south-east corner of your house. Know why

Today we will discuss about the direction of havan in Navratri Special Vastu Shastra. In the scriptures, during Navratri, Navami Tithi is said to be done on which the 'havan' is performed. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that apart from the Goddess Ashtagandha, the smoke generated by sacrificing yagya, guggul, sesame, etc not only improves the mind and body coordination of a person's mind but also brings very positive changes in household architecture and in the collective bio clock of the house.

The fire angle in our house, nestled between electromagnetic waves flowing between the Earth's northern and southern poles, is best for havan, says Acharya Indu Prakash, in today's Vastu Shastra.

It is best to perform a havan by sitting in the fire angle of the house, ie the corner of the southeast direction. This direction is basically that part of the house where the south and east directions meet. The person performing the Havan should also sit with his face to the southeast. In this way, a havan done in the right direction gives the right result and that also reduces the Vastu defects.