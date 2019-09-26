Vastu Tips: Painting Green colour to the South-East Direction of your house will bring good luck

Painting Green colour to the South-East Direction of your house will bring good luck

In Vastu shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to enlighten you about using different colors in the South-East direction of your house. The element of South East direction is wood. It is related to trade and development. This direction has an effect on the buttocks in the body.

If there is any problem in your buttocks, then attention should be paid to the Vastu angle in the house. Vastu dosh need to be corrected in order to maintain good health and money in the house. And this can be done by changing the colour of the South East direction of the house. The natural color of this direction is green. Painting green color in this direction gives the right results for the elements related to this direction.

It is best to get this direction painted green in the beginning of summer months. The auxiliary element of the South-East Direction is air, which helps in burning t6he fire. Generally, a kitchen or drawing room should be arranged in this corner. Also, the elder daughter of the family is related to this direction of the house.

Related stories:

Vastu Tips: Use more than three types of woods to build your house

Vastu Tips: Storeroom of your house should be in Southwest direction, here’s why

Vastu Tips: Kids study room should be in Southwest direction, here’s why