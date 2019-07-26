Vastu Tips: Never keep the entrance of your shop from West and South

Vastu Tips for Shop: We have already told you about the vastu tips that you should keep in mind for your shop. Here are more tips you should take care of when you buy a shop especially about its entrance. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that if the shop has its entrance in the west or south, it is not good for the business and wealth.

If your entrance if from West or South, it will not help you flourish or grow in your business.

Let us tell you one another important thing, if Food items shops and entertainment shops have entrance from the South or West directions that it is considered auspicious for the business. Tomorrow, we will make you aware of where you must sit in your shop. It will help you grow in your business and will be good for your wealth.