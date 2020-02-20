Vastu tips: Money plant in south-east direction of house will bring prosperity

According to Vastu Shastra, the south-east direction is considered the best direction for the plant of money plant in the house.

In Vastu Shastra today, we will talk about the direction of the money plant. According to Vastu Shastra, the south-east direction is considered the best direction for the plant of money plant in the house. Planting money plant in this direction brings positive energies in the house Ganesha is the god of south-east direction, while this direction is represented by Shukra Dev. Ganesh ji is considered to be the destroyer of bad luck, he protects from every crisis, while Venus Dev is considered to bring happiness and prosperity, therefore it is considered most appropriate to choose the south-east direction for the plant of money plants. Keeping a plant of money plant here brings happiness and prosperity and gets rid of troubles.