Vastu Tips: Know which is the right direction to place antenna of set top box at home

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know which is the right direction to place dish or antenna of set top box at home

Learn about the direction of the TV antenna from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. Earlier, long antenna with thin poles were used to signal TV in the house, but since the dish and set-top boxes have come, the movement of those antennas is over. Nowadays set-top boxes are installed and their umbrella is placed on the roof for signal.

Like everything in Vastu Shastra, the direction for setting the umbrella of set-top box should also be correct. According to Vastu Shastra, the south-west part of the house should always be kept high. Therefore, to install an umbrella in the house, one should also choose the south-west direction. On the other hand, if only the south part of your house is low and the western part is fine, that is, then you can install an umbrella in this direction to elevate the southern part. By doing this, the Vastu defect of the house is removed.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage