Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know the right direction to keep cupboards, TV and telephone in drawing room

In Vastu Shastra Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about the right direction of wardrobe, telephone, TV and other things in the drawing room. According to Vastu Shastra, first thing will be about keeping the cupboard in the drawing room. If you have a cupboard in your drawing room, be careful not to place it in any corner.

The best direction for the wardrobe is south, while its face should open towards north. At the same time, talking about TV and telephone, they should be placed in the igneous angle of the drawing room, ie in the southeast direction. Also keep in mind that never keep a vessel of water near the telephone. This spoils things quickly.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage