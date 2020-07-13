Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know in which direction black things should be placed in your house

Yesterday you had learned from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about keeping white or silver-colored things in the right direction and today we will talk about things related to black color. Suppose if you want to keep a black dog in the house or if you want to make a small dog house for it, then where to build it.

According to Vastu Shastra, things related to black color should be kept in the north direction of the house, so for the black dog the dog house should also be made in the north direction. There is no fear of keeping black things in the north direction. The discomfort associated with the ears is removed. Hearing ability is good and the middle son benefits.

If there is no black color available in your house, then you can get a little black color on the north side wall, this will give you good results of Vastu. Let me tell you that black color is related to water and the direction of water is also north. Therefore, for better results, a water vessel must be kept in the north direction.

