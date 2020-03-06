Vastu Tips: Keeping wooden furniture in these directions at home improves financial condition

Furniture plays a crucial role in the decoration of our house. But do you know your financial condition is also dependent on them and how it is kept in the house? Vastu Shastra has rules for the directions in which the wooden furniture in your house should be placed. In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of placing furniture and wood. Firstly, furniture is of two types light or heavy. According to Vastu Shastra, light furniture should always be kept in the north or east direction while heavy furniture is best kept in the south or west direction.

Acharya further states that if the furniture is kept in the correct directions, then it helps in keeping the financial condition of household and family good. At the same time, you may have to bear the loss of money if the opposite of that is done. Apart from this, for the wood purchased for furniture, you should choose the corner of North, East or North-East direction. This increases the money flow of home and shop.

