Vastu Tips: Keeping salt and cloves in a bowl at home will bring monetary gains

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about the tips that can help maintain the flow of money at home. He advises to take a little thick salt in a glass vessel or in a bowl and keep four to five cloves with salt in that bowl. You can place it in any one corner of the house. By doing this remedy, the inward flow of money will begin and there will be barkat in the things at home. By keeping salt in a glass bowl, the lack of money in the house will be removed, on the other hand, the whole house will smell of a different aroma and there will be peace and happiness in the house.

If there is any architectural flaw related to the bathroom, then take crystal salt in the bowl and place it in the bathroom in a place where no one has their hands on it and in a few days, keep replacing the salt in the bowl.

