Vastu Tips: Keeping Money Plant in the house helps keep negativity away

According to Vastu Shastra, just as the north east direction is not the right direction for keeping the money plant, similarly the east-west direction is also not the proper direction for its placement. In this direction, plantation of money plant causes obstacles in married life and creates tension.

Apart from this, the vine of the money plant spread on the ground is also not good for positive energy of the house. This causes many types of losses. They should always be tied with the support of a wall or a pole. Also, its leaves should not wilt and become white. They are considered a symbol of obsolescence. Such leaves should be cut immediately.

