Vastu Tips: Keeping money plant in north-east direction at home brings negativity

Keeping money plant in north-east direction at home brings negativity

Today in Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the direction in which we should not plant the money plant. While planting a money plant in the right direction brings happiness and prosperity to the house, choosing the wrong direction can bring troubles and negativity in our life.

According to Vastu Shastra, the money plant should never be placed in the northeast direction. This direction is considered the most negative for it. Keeping a money plant in this direction can lead to a financial crisis. At the same time, health and family relationships can also have a negative effect because Jupiter is considered to be the representative of the northern direction and Venus and Jupiter have a hostile relationship. Therefore, this plant related to Venus is harmful if it is kept in the northeast direction.

