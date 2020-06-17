Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping heavy items in these directions can lead to financial troubles

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some such measures, by which you can avoid small troubles in life. Many times, even after working hard, the money does not last, it can also be due to some architectural flaws. According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is the direction of money arrival and if there is heavy stuff in this direction or if there is a lot of dirt in this place, then financial troubles occur. The speed of money arrival in the house slows down.

In such a northeast direction if there is darkness at all times, differences between family members may increase. Therefore, the light should always brighten in this direction. In this way, the south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama. Keeping a door or vault in this direction is harmful to money and age.

Visiting the back of God is not considered auspicious. No more than two idols or pictures of Ganesha should be kept in the house of worship. Otherwise, it is not auspicious. There can be two pictures of a god in two different places in the house. Apart from this, such an idol or picture of God should not be kept in the temple, which is in the posture of war, in which the form of God is in its rage. Always put idols of God with gentle, beautiful and blessed posture in the house. This brings positive energy. Immediately immerse the fragmented idols.

