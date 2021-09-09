Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Vastu Tips: Keeping goldfish in THIS direction of the house increases good luck

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about keeping goldfish in the house. It is said that the presence of fish brings wealth and happiness and prosperity in the house. The jump of the fish gives peace to the mind and takes away all the negativity with it. According to Vastu Shastra, gold fish should be kept in the house.

Goldfish are very helpful in increasing the good fortune of the house. Goldfish, ie goldfish, are considered to be the most sacred and rich. This fish, which looks like gold, will shine like gold in your life too.

You can keep goldfish in a small aquarium in the east or north direction of the drawing room of your house. Apart from this, arowana fish is also considered very good and auspicious.