Vastu Tips: Keeping glass of water with salt in house maintains good flow of money

Friday, April 03, 2020
     
According to Vastu Shastra, to keep the regular flow of money in the house, place a transparent glass of water with salt in it and place it in the south-west direction of the house.

New Delhi Published on: April 03, 2020 8:40 IST
Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about maintaining the flow of money in the house. Many times, there is a shortage of money in the house and many times there is an abundance of money that it becomes hard to manage it 

According to Vastu Shastra, to keep the regular flow of money in the house, take a transparent glass of water and add salt to it. Then place it in the southwest corner of the house. After doing this, put a red colored bulb on the backside of the glass, so that whenever the bulb is switched on, the light falls directly on the glass. Remember, whenever the water dries up from the glass, clean it and fill it with salt and water again.

