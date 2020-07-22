Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping conch in the house gives relieves Vastu defects, brings in wealth

Learn about the conch from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. Conch has always been very important in our scriptures. Any good work was started by blowing a conch. It is said that the Gods reside in the conch. It is believed to be the abode of Varuna Dev in the middle, Brahma ji in the back part and Ganga and Saraswati in the front.

Keeping conch in the house gets rid of Vastu doshas, ​​as well as wealth and health. If there is a Vastu Dosh in any part of your house, then placing a conch in that corner eliminates Vastu Dosha. Let me tell you, there are usually three types of conch shells - Dakshivruti Shankha, Madhyavruti Shankha, and Vamavruti Shankh.

The conch which is caught with the right hand is called the southward conch. The conch whose mouth opens in the middle, the conch shell and the conch which is held by the left hand, is called the left shell. Out of these, Dakshinavartha Shankh is considered to be the factor of Lakshmi. Keeping it in the house gives a wealth of wealth.

