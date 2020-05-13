Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today talks about keeping photographs of birds in the house. He reveals everything about the bird and why it is considered auspicious to keep a photo of it at home. Yesterday he revealed that you can put a picture or statue of any bird in the house, but if the photo is that of a Phoenix bird, then it is even better.

The Phoenix bird represents the energy, fame, and growth that drives success. By placing a picture or statue of this bird in the southern part of the house, it is easy to get out of the difficulties coming in the way of success.

It provides positive energy to the person to achieve his goal, which brings a new zeal, a new hope in the person towards his work. Another aspect related to the bird says that Phoenix, in reality, is not a bird but a fantasy which is considered a form of success.

