Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building north facing floor in the house

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will talk today about the floor of North direction of Uttar Mukhi Bhavan. According to Vastu Shastra, some things should be kept in mind while constructing the north-facing floor. One, the height of the floor of this direction should not be kept as much as the floor of the south or west direction, it should be kept less than that.

The second point is that while making the floor of this direction, one should keep a slight slope towards the front, ie towards the door of the room. By doing this, there is an increase in wealth and prosperity and the women of the house do not have any kind of trouble.

