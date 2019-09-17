Vastu tips: Keep the entrance of your house wide to welcome Goddess Lakshmi

Vastu tips for Home: The entrance of the house is considered the most important part when it comes to Vastu. It is said that the entrance should be aligned with Vastu Shastra to make sure the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi. In the previous discussions, Acharya Indu Prakash has already told you about the directions in which you should have your entrance. Today, he will guide you about how your entrance should be made so that there is no Vastu dosh.

Acharya Indu Prakash revealed that one should always have the way to entering your house narrow initially but wide at the entrance. This is considered lucky for the people living in the house. On the house hand if the entrance path is wide initially and narrow later, then it is considered Vastu dosh. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi’s arrival interrupted in a house which has its route initially wide and narrow during the entrance.

In such a situation, one should widen the narrow passage. In case it is not possible due to any reason, then in order to avoid this architectural flaw, one should lighten the route in such a way that the light rays fall on the entrance of the house or its roof. It is advisable to take the help of spotlights or lamp posts to eliminate the Vastu dosh.

