Vastu Tips: Keep picture of swan in bedroom for a happy married life

Acharya Indu Prakash states that a pair of swans are considered a symbol of love, so it is good to put a picture in the bedroom. Seeing them, again and again, will increase the love and attachment in couples.  

New Delhi Published on: May 24, 2020 7:06 IST
In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about putting a picture of a pair of swans in the house. If there is any kind of tension in your married relationship or you are not getting the kind of relationship you want with your spouse, then this is the best option for you. Putting a beautiful picture or portrait of a couple of swans in your bedroom. Instead of the photo you can also put the idol.

Seeing the pair of two swans, again and again, increases the love and attachment towards each other in the mind. On the other hand, if you want to make your financial situation better, to increase wealth and prosperity in the house, then for that place a big swan picture in place of a pair of swans. This will keep the money coming into your house.

Tomorrow we will talk about which picture to put in the house to increase confidence and morale.

