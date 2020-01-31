Vastu Tips: Keep alum (fitkari) in any corner of the house for increased wealth

In Vastu Tips, Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on the beneficial use of fitkari aka alum today. You may have already seen many uses of alum in home remedies or in salons, but alum has many uses in Vastu Shastra as well. It is a very useful remedy for those who have a vastu defect in their house or office want to rectify it without making any physical changes.

If there is any type of Vastu defect in your home or office, then in order to remove it, take 50 grams of alum in a bowl and place it in any corner of your home or office, where it is not noticed by anyone very quickly. This will relieve you from the troubles caused by various ‘vastu doshas’ and will also increase happiness and peace in your house. But keep in mind that in a few days, when the color of alum starts changing, it has to be replaced with fresh alum.

