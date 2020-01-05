Vastu tips: Installing feng shui coins in house will free you from debts

Feng shui coins

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the old coins of Feng Shui that how these old coins of Feng Shui are useful for Vastu. This brass metal round coin, which has a square hole in the middle, has four script copies on one side which is related to positive energy and two script copies on the other side, which are related to negativity.

These coins are interlocked in a red ribbon in such a way that four script copies are on one side and two script copies on one side. If you install these coins in your home, it brings positivity to your house by removing all the problems related to your money, getting rid of debts and negativity. You can use these feng shui coins in your locker, main door, office or warehouse, and you will get the full benefit from it. Apart from this, make sure that the four script symbols are facing upwards.