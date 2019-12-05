Vastu Tips: Hanging picture of Phoenix bird at home is beneficial. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about the importance of having a picture of the Phoenix bird at your home in today's Vastu Shastra. Well, you can put a picture or statue of any bird in the house, but if you have a picture of a Phoenix bird, it is even better.

Phoenix bird is a symbol of positive energy, fame. Keeping a picture or statue of this bird in the house opens the way to success. It gives positive energy to the person to achieve his goal. This brings a new zeal and a new hope to the person in his work.

However, it should be cleared that in reality, the Phoenix bird is not a bird, but it is a fantasy, which is considered as a form of success.

