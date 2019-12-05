Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Hanging picture of Phoenix bird at home is beneficial. Know why

Vastu Tips: Hanging picture of Phoenix bird at home is beneficial. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash will reveal why the picture of the Phoenix bird at your house is lucky.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2019 7:06 IST
Vastu Tips: Hanging picture of Phoenix bird at home is beneficial. Know why

Vastu Tips: Hanging picture of Phoenix bird at home is beneficial. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about the importance of having a picture of the Phoenix bird at your home in today's Vastu Shastra. Well, you can put a picture or statue of any bird in the house, but if you have a picture of a Phoenix bird, it is even better.

Phoenix bird is a symbol of positive energy, fame. Keeping a picture or statue of this bird in the house opens the way to success. It gives positive energy to the person to achieve his goal. This brings a new zeal and a new hope to the person in his work.

However, it should be cleared that in reality, the Phoenix bird is not a bird, but it is a fantasy, which is considered as a form of success.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Horoscope 2019

Top News

Latest News