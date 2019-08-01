Vastu Tips for Home: Keeping dried flowers at home can bring bad luck

If everything in the house is kept according to Vastu shastra, then it brings prosperity along with peace in the house. Not only this, you can also get rid of Vastu flaws by following a few tips. That is why flowers are said to have a great effect on our lives. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you why it is not good to put dry flowers at home. We often put fresh flowers in the pots placed in the house, but after two to three days the flowers begin to dry up. In such cases, you should immediately remove those dried flowers. Be it home or office, you should never keep dry flowers as they spread negativity. Place fresh flowers in their place to maintain the flow of good energy. It is believed that by keeping fresh flowers around, they give out good energy to those who are near them. If there is a dry flower, then the effect of negative energy starts to fall on those people who are near them. You can also understand it in this way that a bouquet of fresh flowers can prove to be a source of upliftment for a sick person in his room, while the dried flowers can act as the poison for them.

Do not keep green plants in this direction

Keeping green plants at home is considered auspicious, but if it is not in the right direction then many problems follow. So do not plant trees in the south-west direction at home. This leads to interference in marriage as well as increases fights in the house.

Place orange and lemon plant in the south-east direction

Orange and lemon plants are considered symbols of good luck and prosperity. The golden color orange is considered to be a symbol of gold. To witness peace and prosperity in your house, place orange and lemon plants on the south-east direction of your garden. All plants planted in the garden of the house should be given water regularly and do not let them go dry. Doing so enhances the negative energy in the house.

