Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MODERNART45 Vastu tips for home: Keeping almirah with mirrors may result in loss of money

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about the almirah with mirrors at home.Nowadays, in the era of fashion,almirah with mirrors have come in the market, whose door is glazed from outside, but according to Vastu rule, it is not right at all. As per the rules, the direction of placing the cupboard is south or west while according to Vastu, the east or north direction is considered good for putting the glass.

Almirah with mirrors aren't considered good as per Vastu Shastra. It is a symbol of negativity which affects your financial situation. Your income may decrease.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage