Monday, November 04, 2019
     
Vastu Tips for home: Spiders webs are inauspicious, here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash tells you how Vastu dosha can harm your relationship with the family due to spider webs in the house.

New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2019 9:13 IST
Vastu Tips for home: Get rid of spiders webs to avoid family conflicts
Vastu Tips for home: Get rid of spiders webs to avoid family conflicts

In today's vastu tips for home, we will talk about the spider web in the house and how we must get rid of it. It so happens that the lower parts of the house are cleaned, but the roof or upper parts are not cleaned properly, due to which spider webs are formed in the household.

Spider webs are considered very inauspicious not only in terms of cleanliness but also according to Vastu Shastra. The structure of spider webs is such that negative energy is collected in it due to which negativity spreads to the rest of the house.

There are innumerable microorganisms in a web of spider which is harmful for our health. At the same time, they also become the cause of discord in the house and it leads to destruction of happiness and prosperity. Due to the disturbance in the house, a person is unable to put his mind to work even after wanting.

