Vastu Tips: Bedroom should never be in South-East direction. Here’s why

Vastu Tips: Bedroom should never be in South-East direction

Vastu Tips for Bedroom: Married couples are often seen getting involved in minor fights over petty issues. Sometimes it is because of the children, sometimes because of the elders, sometimes because of themselves, but in Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the other important factor that can be the reason of fights. The direction in which the bedroom is made is also responsible for the tension between the husband and wife.

According to Vastu Shastra, the bedroom of a married couple should never be in South-East direction. Having room in this direction causes disagreements between husband and wife for no reason. Due to which there is estrangement between the two and they keep trying to focus on each other's shortcomings. Also, having a bedroom in this direction also increases wasteful expenditure because anger is at its peak when a person is sleeping in the South-East direction. This also causes break up. Not just husband-wife, any other relationship like father-son, brothers, sisters can fall out.

