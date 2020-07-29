Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: East side of the house is auspicious, know how you will get benefit from it in life

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash had talked about Poorvamukhi Bhavan yesterday and today we will discuss its next aspect in the same episode. To ensure the auspiciousness of the east-facing building, if the east part of the building is somewhat lower than the other parts, then the owner of the building will be healthy, strong and resourceful. He will get pleasure in all kinds of material things.

Therefore, according to Vastu Shastra, the eastern part of the east facing building should try to be lower than other parts. Otherwise, you may face financial constraints if you keep this part high. Also, it will affect the health of your children. So keep in mind that the eastern part of the house should not be higher than the other parts. Tomorrow in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the east and north part of the east being vacant.

