Vastu Tips: Dried flowers are inauspicious if kept at home. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash Baat spoke yesterday about removing dried flowers from the house and today we will talk further in the same episode. The dried flowers kept at home are like a carcass. Just as dead bodies are not kept in the house, similarly dried flowers should also not be kept in the house.

The famous Tantra treatise 'Mantra Maharnava' states that all flowers offered to God become instantly clean. It has further been told that the Nirmalas should be removed immediately, but for its enjoyment - it has been said that negative powers like Chandali, Chandanshu and Vishwakasena are coming.

Nowadays it is the fashion to keep dried pot pori flowers, but let me tell you that it is better to plant fake flowers, but flowers of pot pori are like poison. Therefore, only fresh flowers should be used.

