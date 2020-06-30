Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Decorating Lord Ganesha in this way will bring good luck at your home

In Vastu Shastra today, learn about decorating the idol of Lord Ganesha from Acharya Indu Prakash. Decorating the idol of Ganesha with some special things gives special fruits and makes your wishes fulfilled, as per Vastu Shastra. Those things are considered very beneficial. Have a look at these things here:

Mango Leaves:

Keeping mango leaves around the idol of Ganesha never reduces the means of income. Money always remains in the house.

Hibiscus flowers:

Decorating the idol of Shri Ganesh with hibiscus flowers gives rise to business, new opportunities are available.

Neem leaves:

Decorating with Neem leaves destroys negativity in the house and increases mutual love and trust among the members.

