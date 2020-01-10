Vastu Tips: Decorate Feng Shui dream catcher at home for positive energy

Decorate Feng Shui dream catcher at home for positive energy

Today we will talk about the placement of Feng Shui Dream Catcher at home and it’s benefits according to Vastu Shastra. How it is useful to improve the Vastu of our house? According to Feng Shui scripture, decorating Dreamcatcher creates positive energy in the house. This also brings positive thinking among the family members. The best place for it to have the maximum effect, it should be placed in balcony, verandah or on a window.

According to Feng Shui, the Dreamcatcher is positioned such that no one sits under it nor does anyone pass below it. If it is hung in such a place, economic progress stops. According to ancient beliefs, Dreamcatchers were employed to overcome nightmares. Dreamcatcher should always be placed in the southwest direction. This not only brings positive energy to the house and it also removes nightmares. It also improves the Vastu of our house.

