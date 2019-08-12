Vastu Tips: Check when and how you should buy funiture of your house

Vastu Tips for home: There is no harm in the fact that people follow vastu tips before doing anything in their house or office. Vastu applied in everything be it your furniture, paintings, animals, rooms, temples, etc. Till now, we have told you about the Vastu tips related to a broom. From what is the right time to clean through a broom to what is the negative impact of a broken broom, all the information has been given to you. Now Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on the furniture of your house.

Furniture plays a crucial role in making your house look beautiful. It enhances the beauty of the place but sometimes due to our mistake, the furniture itself becomes the cause of architectural defects. Therefore, there are a few things related to the furniture that must be kept in mind.

There are few days that are considered good for buying furniture while some can be harmful. Days like Tuesday, Saturday and Amavasya are not considered auspicious for the furniture shopping and it is advisable to not buy any wooden items in these three days. On the remaining days, you can go for furniture shopping. Tomorrow in Vastu Shastra we will talk about what should be the correct direction of furniture.

