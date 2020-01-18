Vastu Tips: Building windows in east direction brings positivity in the house

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, we told you in which direction it is good to make windows and in which direction it is not. Today Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you why windows should be made in the particular directions? What is the result of making a window in these directions? First, we will talk about the east direction. After all, why should a window be made in the east direction and what is the benefit?

According to Vastu Shastra, east direction is considered to be the best of all directions for installing windows in the house or at office place. By building a window in the east direction of your house or office, the grace of Sun God remains and the light falls on your house first. Also, by building a window in this direction, the respect of the people living in your house increases and the health of the family members is remains also good.

