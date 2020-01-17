Vastu Tips: Build the windows in east direction of the house. Here’s why

Build the windows in east direction of the house. Here’s why

Today we will talk about the direction of windows according to Vastu Shastra. It is very important to have windows everywhere in the house, be it in your house, office or building because from here fresh air, light and positive energy enter inside. This directly affects the environment of the place and the mindset of the people living or working. Therefore, while constructing windows, some things should be kept in mind as per the Vastu Shastra. Otherwise, negative energy can enter the house and cause chaos.

After all, in which direction it is good to install windows and in which direction is is not is very important to consider. For windows in houses, flats, offices or buildings, east, north and west directions are considered the best. This creates positivity in the place. But a window should never be build in the south direction.

