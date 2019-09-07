Vastu Tips: Benefits of constructing kitchen in East

Benefits of constructing kitchen in East

Following Vastu tips can bring peace and prosperity in your life. Vastu Shastra should be followed even during the construction of the kitchen. As per Vastu, kitchen should be in Southeast as it is considered the direction of Agni Dev.

However, if due to any reason, your kitchen can't be in Southeast, then opt for East direction. There are several benefits of constructing kitchen in East. Apart from these two, kitchen shouldn't be constructed in any other directions.

It is believed that kitchen in Northeast direction causes unnecessary expenses. Also, constructing kitchen in Southwest direction is an invitation to problems and accidents related to fire.