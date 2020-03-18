Vastu Tips: Always check the direction of doors and window before buying a new flat. Here's why

Buying a new house is a dream for many. People invest a lot of time, money and efforts to do the same. Many even consider the Vastu Shastra tips so that nothing goes wrong while they are doing an auspicious thing. If you are one of those whose thinking of buying a new flat, there are certain Vastu tips that should be kept in mind. In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about the direction of main door and windows of the flat. Taking about the door, it should be in the south direction.

If the main door which opens in the south direction opens in a gallery, there is no open space in front of it which gets blocked by the wall. This results in the owner of the flat will not get the bad fruits of the south-facing architecture.

This was the case of the main door of the flat, now we will talk about the windows and the balcony. Windows and balconies are more noticeable than the main entrance in the flat. The flat with maximum windows opening in the east, north and north-east direction will be extremely auspicious. Even if the main door of that house is not towards East, North or North-East. The same situation should also be with the balcony. The balcony in the north direction, east direction and north-east direction is very auspicious. The balcony is also acceptable in the South East and south direction.

If there is an equally large or larger balcony in the opposite direction, but in any case there should be no balcony, no window or opening in the south-east direction. It is like a poison.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page