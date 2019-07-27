Vastu Tips: Advice for shop owner to keep financial crisis at bay

Vastu Tips

For those who believe in Vastu Shashtra, they know its simple tips can influence life to some or the other extent. In the last segment of Vastu, we told you to never keep the entrance of your shop from West and South. Today we will talk about how the direction of the seat of shop owner can affect the business. Yes, you read it right.

To reap maximum benefits, shop owner should face towards North while sitting as this direction is considered to be showered with the blessing of God of Wealth, Kuber. If the shop owner, follows the above Vastu tip, he won't suffer any financial crisis. In case, you aren't able to follow the same, then what can be done, know tomorrow. To know about it in detail, stay tuned to this space.