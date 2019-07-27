Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Advice for shop owner to keep financial crisis at bay

Vastu Tips: Advice for shop owner to keep financial crisis at bay

Simple yet effective Vastu tips that can have great influence on your life. Read inside.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2019 9:28 IST
Representative News Image

Vastu Tips

For those who believe in Vastu Shashtra, they know its simple tips can influence life to some or the other extent. In the last segment of Vastu, we told you to never keep the entrance of your shop from West and South. Today we will talk about how the direction of the seat of shop owner can affect the business. Yes, you read it right.

To reap maximum benefits, shop owner should face towards North while sitting as this direction is considered to be showered with the blessing of God of Wealth, Kuber. If the shop owner, follows the above Vastu tip, he won't suffer any financial crisis. In case, you aren't able to follow the same, then what can be done, know tomorrow. To know about it in detail, stay tuned to this space.

Write a comment

Horoscope 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHoroscope, Astrology July 27, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): From Cancer, Aries, Scorpio to Libra– know about your day Next StoryNudes, pastel colors dominated Day 5 of ICW 2019  