Vastu tips: According to your Birth Date, here's where you must keep your belongings to become successful

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, there is a deep connection between your numerology and your destiny. Your birth date and numerology make a difference in your life. Thus, you must take care of where you keep your things to ensure happiness and success in life. People with 7 must keep a Rudrakash in North-West direction. According to their stars, North West direction is lucky for them. For people with total numerology 8, must keep a black crystal in West direction of their home. They have Shani as their star and West direction is auspicious for them. However, for people with numerology 9 must put a Pyramid in the South direction. Mangal is their star and they must keep all important stuff in South direction.

How to calculate your destiny number

Also, known as your Destiny Number, your Expression Number shows your inner gifts and weak points you brought with you on earth In simple terms, you need to add all digits in your birth date and come up with a single sum number. This approach is very simple yet specific. For example, your birthday is on 11 March, then 1 plus 1 equal to 2, which means that 2 is your destiny number. If your birth date is 29 then your numerology will be 2+9= 11. Now, add these two numbers and you will get 2. Let us tell you that the numerology is only from 1 to 9.

