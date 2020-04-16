Vastu Shastra: Here's how white marble flooring in the West direction at home brings positive results

Just like every other day, we are here with the Vastu Shastra tip of the day. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash today about the color of the floor in the west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to choose white color for the floor stone in the west direction. By using white stone in this direction, you will see many architectural benefits related to the west direction.

Applying white-colored stone in the west direction keeps the happiness in the family intact, that is, the smile on the face of all the people of the house. Also, it gets rid of mouth problems in the body of the family members.

Apart from this, Vastu Shastra rules state that the west direction is related to the youngest daughter in the house. Therefore, by putting white-colored stones in this direction of the house, the youngest daughter of the house will get the most benefits.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage