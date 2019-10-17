Today's Horoscope, October 17, 2019: Virgo, Scorpio will experience blossoming love on Karwa (Karva) Chauth

Image Source : PIXABY Today Horoscope October 17 2019 zodiac signs experience blossoming love Karwa Karva Chauth

Karwa (Karva) Chauth is a festival that is celebrated on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik is a celebration of divine love and togetherness. Today, all married Hindu women across India are celebrating this festival. With great zeal and festivity, married women observe fast and offer prayers this day for the well being and long lives of their husbands. On this special occasion, we bring to you special Karva Chauth horoscope so that you have a clear idea about how your day will go today.

Aries

Today people will like your positive attitude. You can get success in legal matters. You will be full of energy. Your respect can increase in the social sector. You can benefit from helping someone. You can also have some new friends. Give some gifts to the children in the orphanage, you will get profit opportunities.

Taurus

Today your trend will be more towards spirituality. You will get very lucky at work. With the help of friends, you will advance in career. In case of transaction, you will get advice from knowledgeable people. You will benefit greatly. You will also try to create new contacts. You will get the happiness of family. Feed millet to sparrows, you will get success in career.

Gemini

Today your day will be better than usual. In business, you can get more than expected. You will have a good day in terms of health. You may get a new experience. You can travel to a new place. You can try to expand your social circle. Take the blessings of your Guru, your wealth will increase.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. You can get success by working hard in something. Some family responsibilities may increase on you. You may feel a little tired of running for a job. You may have a misunderstanding about the person working with you. You should try to avoid negativity. Donate perfume in the temple, all your problems will be solved.

Leo

Today will be your normal day. You may have to make some big decisions in business. The financial problems that have been going on in the family for many days can become a solvent today. You can get help from a friend. You should give up the habit of getting angry on small things, in this you have goodness. Chant the Gayatri Mantra, your troubles will go away.

Virgo

Today will be your favorite day. Your work will be completed by the generosity of some people. There will be some new idea in your mind for success in career. Your day will be special in terms of relationships. You will want to go deep into everything. There will be profit situation in the business. Feed the dog bread, you will get success in all work.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Some work may take much time. Any hard work can make you a little nervous. There may be some misunderstanding with the spouse. The day will be fine in terms of health. Eating and drinking on time will keep your health well ahead. Donate something to a Brahmin, the relationship with the spouse will be stronger.

Scorpio

By implementing a new plan today, you can benefit. You can get the support of your spouse in any important work. Friends advice can be beneficial. You can also get a gift from a friend. Mangalic functions can be designed in the family. Donate fruits to the temple, relations with friends will improve.

Sagittarius

Today, there are chances of sudden profit in business. Colleagues will be ready to help you. The economic side will be even stronger than before. Officers will be discussed about any specific work. You will display your ability in a creative way. Some important meetings with friends can be beneficial for you. Feed the cow bread, there will be profit in business.

Capricorn

Today will be your normal day. Some of your work may get interrupted, which can make you a little nervous. You should be patient. Seniors in the office may put some pressure on class work. You should avoid hurrying. Your generous attitude can affect people a lot. Offer flowers in the temple, all your works will be done.

Aquarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will suddenly benefit from some work. Students of this amount will get the full result of their hard work. Any information related to the competitive exam can be found. Your day will be full of enthusiasm. There may be some new changes in your life. Other people will also be affected by this. Chant Om 11 times, there will be excitement in life.

Pisces

Today relationships with family members will improve. Students of this zodiac sign will get support from friends. An atmosphere of happiness will remain in the house. You can go to visit a religious place with your spouse. You will get success in daily tasks. Provide food to the needy, family relationships will be strong.