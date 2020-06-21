Solar eclipse 2020: Astrologers share impact of surya grahan on your life | India TV Exclusive

This solar eclipse is as important from a religious point of view as it is from a scientific point of view. According to astrologers, this solar eclipse has a unique combination of planets and constellations that did not happen in the last 900 years.

As solar eclipse commences in India, astrologers, including Acharya Indu Prakash and religious leader Acharya Vikramaditya talk about the significance and harmful effects of solar eclipse exclusively on India TV channel.

Sadhvi Ritambhara, Dharmaguru says such a big solar eclipse does impact the Earth and its beings as a whole. The eclipse also impacts our feelings and consciousness. "For instance, when we see a breaker while driving, we tend to slow down and drive in a conscious manner. In the exact same manner, we should be more alert and meditative enough to reduce the impact of this grahan in our lives, " she added.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash says that one shouldn't be scared of surya grahan. "It's a beautiful celestial event that just gives us some information. However, it does have some impact on our lives, so we need to be alert and conscious." Furthermore, he said that solar eclipse causes electromagnetic changes in various planets such as Mercury, Mars, Venus, Earth, and Jupiter.

Pandit Ajay Bhambi talked about the dos and dont's during the solar eclipse and said that one shouldn't eat cooked food nor step out from their house. For the people who are involved in meditation or in the process of awakening their consciousness, they should follow the strict Vedic rules to reduce the impact of grahan, he added.

According to Dr H S Rawat, the impact of the eclipse will be 99.4 percent in North India. At the same time, it can prove disastrous for China. The eclipse is also ending in China. Talking about the India-China war, Dr Rawat said that since this solar eclipse is similar to that of the Mahabharat times, the current war situation will last for about a month.

Meanwhile, Acharya Vikramaditya said the eclipse is a magnificent view. This is a time that can inspire you towards joy and progress. The eclipse will affect every zodiac sign and has a global Impact which can be good for some and not-so-good for some depending on the magnitude of the grahan in particular regions. He also said the impact of the eclipse lasts for about 45 days.

