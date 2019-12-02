Rahukaal for December 2, 2019: Kolkata to Ahmedabad, check out Rahukaal timings for all cities

If you are going to start any new work then it is very important to take care of Rahukaal. No work should be started during Rahukaal. If a work is already in progress, it can be continued. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you according to the cities at which time Rahukaal will be there. In such a situation, you start a new job by seeing the time.
- Delhi: - 08:15 am to 09:34 am
- Mumbai: - 08:19 to 09:42 am
- Chandigarh: - 08:20 to 09:37 am
- Lucknow: - 07:58 am to 09:17 am
- Bhopal: - 08:06 am to 09:27 am
- Kolkata: - From 07:22 to 08:43 am
- Ahmedabad: - 08:25 am to 09:46 am
- Chennai: - From 07:42 to 09:07 am