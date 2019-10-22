Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. October 22 Astrological Predictions: Don't file lawsuit today. Know shubh muhurat

October 22 Astrological Predictions: Don't file lawsuit today. Know shubh muhurat

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about shubh muhurats of October 22.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2019 13:30 IST
Representative News Image

 Don't file lawsuit on October 22

In today's astrology segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will also tell you about shubh muhurats. Sadhya Yog, which is known for learning and acquiring skills will be there till 7:55 PM. It is believed that success is guaranteed if anything is learned, practiced or done during this yog.

You can buy gold and silver in Pushya Nakshtra which will be there till 4:39 PM. 

Also, October 22 is not favourable for filing a lawsuit. It is better to refrain from matters regarding court. Know more about shubh muhurats of October 22 here.

Daily Horoscope October 22, 2019

Vastu: Always choose rectangular or square shaped land for hotels or restaurants

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Horoscope 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryObese people at a higher risk of asthma, respiratory disorders Next Story  