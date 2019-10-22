October 22 Astrological Predictions: Don't file lawsuit today. Know shubh muhurat

Don't file lawsuit on October 22

In today's astrology segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will also tell you about shubh muhurats. Sadhya Yog, which is known for learning and acquiring skills will be there till 7:55 PM. It is believed that success is guaranteed if anything is learned, practiced or done during this yog.

You can buy gold and silver in Pushya Nakshtra which will be there till 4:39 PM.

Also, October 22 is not favourable for filing a lawsuit. It is better to refrain from matters regarding court. Know more about shubh muhurats of October 22 here.

