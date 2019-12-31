It's 2020! What do the stars hold for you? Read our horoscope to know

Read our horoscope to know what's in store for you in the year 2020.

If you want to know as to what 2020 has in store for you, then you have definitely made the right click. Acharya Indu Prakash brings forth astrological predictions for all zodiac signs right from Aries to Pisces. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find out what 2020 looks like for you in terms of career, finance, health, relationships and so forth.

Aries

For people of Aries sun sign 2020 will start off on a great note. Your career will see a upward trend at the start but after March 30 the growth will see a dip, however it will get under control towards the end. Financially too the year will be favourable for you. Chang in your working style will give you financial benifits. Your relationship with your partner will get stronger this year. However you will need to take extra care of your health as health issues can trouble you. Students of this zodiac sign will have to put extra effort to achieve their goals

Taurus

2020 will be a good year for people of Taurus zodiac if they are ready to work in team with every one. The year will bring good luck for you. However you will have to be extra careful when it comes to financial transactions. Make careful investments. Take exra care in dealing with your partner if you want smooth relationship. Blessings of elders will make your life pleasant. This will be a mixed year for your health so take extra care. Students of this zodiac may achieve some thing big in their field.

Gemini

2020 will be an ordinary year in terms of career perspective. The year can be trouble people in jobs. The year will also be filled with ups and down in monetary issues be alert when dealing in money. The year will be normal for your love. P{eople who are facing problems getting married may get a positive response after Mrach 30. The year will be mixed bag for health. AVoid intaking outside food. Students of this sun sign will erform well in studies.

Cancer

People of cancer zodiac should be alert as the year may bring a shock for you. You may face problems in career . 2020 will be a normal year for you financially but you wil improve your finacial prospects with hard work.

Leo

2020 will bring many new prospects for you. Career will see an upward trend during the mid year. Finance will remain normal, it advisable to think carefully before starting new bussiness and control your expenses. Love life will be great an if you plan to prpose someone you may get a positive response. You may see a complete transfotrmation in your health when you joining gym. Students of this sun sign will get success in their field.

Virgo

2020 will be an unstable year when it comes to career for you. You will get opportunities to move foward in life. Finance can see ups and downs. You may spend too much on things of comfort this year. Love life can also be stressfl for you and misunderstandings can trouble you . Be alert about health and take special care of things you eat. 2020 will be a good year for students of this zodiac.

Libra

The year may bring ups and downs in your finances. Taking advice from an expert of the field may help you grow business. Your love life will bring stress for you and may face some challenges in your personal life. You need to be alert towards your health and avoid oily food. 2020 can be a fruitful year for students you may get positive result of an exam given in past

Scorpian

This year wil be normal year. 2020 will be an important year for people in politics . Fianncial prospects are favourable and you will be happy in love life. However you will have to take extra care of health. Students can face problems after March 30 and problems can increase.

Sagittarius

If you are in politics you will see upward trend in career. People of Sagittarius zodiac sign will see positive changes. You may also see a sudden monetary gain. The distance with your partner can increase because of ob bussiness or any other reasin. The year will be normal for your health. Students will be focused on their goal and may also get extra income sources.

Capricon

For people of Capricon zodiac, 2020 will be amazing year for career you economic condition will be stable. You may spend your savings somewhwere. Love life will bring happiness for you but you may face problems of health so take care. For students this could be a year filled with struggles and your attention may get diverted.

Aquarius

Natives of this zodiac may face problem in career growth. You may fight with a co-worker. Your finacial prospects will get stronger this year. Your love life will get better and your relation with partner will improve. You will also feel healthier this year. Students will get success and if you planning to study in the techincal field this is a year for you

Pisces

You may achieve something big in your career with new earning prospects. Finances are expected to grow throughout the year and you will qalso get support from your partner.