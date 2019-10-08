Horoscope Today, October 8, 2019: Check astrology predictions for sun signs Aries, Scorpio to Pisces

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 8, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): It is always exciting to know how your day will be. The astrological predictions play an important role in telling someone how the events will take place in your zodiac sign. There are few days when things seem out of your control and it happens simply because of your planetary positions. Even your good luck has a role to play but it's majorly the position of the stars that affects our moods, personality and day to an extent. To tell you how your day will be, Acharya Indu Prakash is back. He will throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life.

ARIES

Today will be a great day for you. New avenues of progress will open in career. You will be praised everywhere. Love relationships will strengthen. Married life will remain happy. You will get full support of the family members. May have met an old friend. Your identity will increase in society. Your artistic ability will develop. Feed porridge to birds, all will be well with you.

TAURUS

Today will be your favorite day. Physical amenities will increase. The whole day will be filled with new energy. Health will be better. There will be progress in terms of money. The old stuck works will also gain momentum. You can get some good news today. With the help of spouse, some special tasks will be completed. Interaction with big and experienced people will be successful. Read Hanuman Chalisa today, your mind will be happy.

GEMINI

Today will be a good day for you. You will get a chance to spend more and more time with family members. You can plan to hang out with children. People associated with the field of education will get new opportunities for promotion. Can take interest in religious works. You can also take a part in a religious event. You will get the desired happiness. Give food to the needy today, you will get a chance to move forward in life.

CANCER

Today will be your normal day. Avoid trusting an unknown person more than expected. Students of this amount will have to work harder in studies. Relationships with spouse may fluctuate. Relationships can cause problems in solving old issues. There is a need to control your speech. You should avoid giving your opinion on others' matters. Take the blessings of parents today, all your sorrows will be resolved.

LEO

Today will be a good day for you. Some work may be slightly delayed. There can be ups and downs in the life of this amount's love partners. Sensitive decisions may have to be made in a career. There can be differences between friends. Do not lend money to anyone today. In a case, a big legal advisor can help. Read Durga Chalisa today, your relationship with all people will become stronger and sweeter.

VIRGO

Today you will get full support of luck. Reputation will increase in society. You can be a part of any social work. Juniors in the office would like to learn about your work. Everyone will be impressed with your work. Everyone will treat you lovingly. You can get a big benefit. Relationships with spouse will improve. Offer water on Shivling today, there will be happiness and prosperity in the house.

LIBRA

Today, take any decision thoughtfully. There may be a conflict with the family members about something. Your money may get stuck somewhere. Do not rush in any work by getting excited. This may harm you. You should also avoid unnecessary expenses. Some cases may increase family complications. Visit Hanuman temple today and see God, all your problems will be solved.

SCORPIO

Today will be a good day for you. Your image will be different among people. You can go to dinner with partner. You can make an impact on most people today with your opinion and talk. Long-distance travel will be successful and meaningful. You will spend a better time with friends. Apply sandalwood tilak on your forehead, your happiness will remain.

SAGITTARIUS

Today your day will be better than expected. You will get success in everything. You will get the support of elder siblings and father. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Your quality will affect other people. The business will benefit. There will be sweetness in married relationships. Timely help from friends. Today salute by touching the cow, you will get a lot of progress.

CAPRICORN

Today, you may have to work harder in the field. Try to keep yourself calm in a difficult situation. Do not let negativity dominate you. Can become part of any social function around the house. Use little caution in transaction matters. You can give a gift to Lovemate today. Offer perfume in the temple today, you will surely get the fruits of hard work.

AQUARIUS

People of this sun sign will remain fit. Your artistic ability will develop. You will get some good news. Children will get happiness. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers of this amount. A big case can be handed. Health is a good day. Your work will be appreciated. Today, gift a pen to young children, there will be harmony in family relationships.

PISCES

Today, lending money can be returned. You can plan to go shopping with family. Whatever decision you take today in the path of making yourself capable, it will prove to be effective. Your popularity will increase at the social level. Today, you can get opportunities to move forward on the strength of functionality. Profit is being made in the business. Do not share your mind with anyone. Opponents can take advantage. Offer red chunari to Durga ji today, all your wishes will be fulfilled.