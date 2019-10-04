Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions according to your sun signs

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 4, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Sun signs play as an important role in shaping your day as they are the major reason why and how your social, personal as well as professional life is taking place. There will be days when you think why things are not working out as per plan and it is all because of your planetary positions. Luck also plays a role but it's mainly the position of the stars which affects our moods, personality and day to an extent. Well to help you out, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on hwo your day is going to be in order to get professional, personal and social life sorted.

ARIES:

Today will be a good day for you. You will get success in financial matters. One can get benefits in the field. Decisions taken earlier will prove to be effective. Will try to take some time for myself. With the blessings of parents, you will succeed everywhere. Offer red Chunri to Maa Durga, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

TAURUS:

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will get success in business. You can go out with your college friends. You can get offers for jobs from abroad. A person older in age will help you. People struggling in careers will get the desired results today. Worship Gauri-Ganesh today, your health will be good.

GEMINI:

Today will be a good day for you. With the help of parents, you will find a way to get ahead in life. You will feel refreshed. Sweetness will remain in relationships with spouse. Today new ideas will come in your mind. You will get success in business. Due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in life. Your relationships with colleagues in the office will be stronger. Offer water to Lord Shankar, your wealth will increase.

CANCER:

Today will be your normal day. A big business deal needs to be done very thoughtfully. One can get success in hard work. Any secret may be revealed, be careful. Avoid unnecessary interference in the affairs of others. Please think before lending. Recite Hanuman Chalisa 2 times, all your sorrows will go away.

LEO:

Today we will explore new possibilities in the field. There is a need to be vigilant about health. Changing weather can affect health. There is a need to take some care in money-money transactions. Avoid lending money to anyone. There will be a situation of fluctuations in married life. Donate flour or rice to the needy, problems will end in your married life.

VIRGO:

Today will be a great day for you. Your reputation in the society will increase. You can join any social organization, which will benefit you later. You will be able to take everyone along. You can plan to go somewhere with family members. Students of this amount will get excellent results in studies. In such a situation it would be good to spend more time in studies. Feed the cow bread today, you will get success in life.

LIBRA:

Today will be your normal day. You will be filled with new energy. Engagement can be more in terms of work. There is a possibility of a relative coming into the house, this will keep the atmosphere of the house good. The more time you spend with your spouse, the stronger your relationship will be. Offer laddus to Lord Ganesha today, you will get the desired success.

SCORPIO:

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is about to change itself. You can make a new plan to move forward. People of this amount who are associated with the business of stationery can get the benefit. Time will be favorable for you. Your health will also be better. Greet Sun God, your day will be better.

SAGITTARIUS:

Today will be a good day for you. Your thinking will be positive. The respect of politicians of this amount will increase. You can get a higher position. Good rapport with people in society. You will get better results for good work. Offer flowers to Mata Saraswati, you will get a chance to move forward in life.

CAPRICORN:

Today will be a good day for you. There can be some debate with colleagues in the office, so there is a need to avoid having your opinion on every issue. There may be a social event at home. In which you will be involved. Have a good time with everyone There will be a special interest in spirituality. Donate clothes to a Brahmin, people will get support in life.

AQUARIUS:

Today will be your favorite day. Sweet love relationships will start in your life. One can get back the money lent. Students of this amount who are away from home and preparing for any competition will get full support of the teachers. He can also be selected for a government job. There will be a tremendous benefit in business. The day will be great for Lovemate. Feed banana to monkey today, success will kiss your footsteps.

PISCES:

Today will be a good day for you. Relationships with friends will improve. With the help of father you can start a new business, you will get success in it. Those who are looking for new jobs of this amount, their search is going to be completed soon. You can get a job in a good place. A transfer of sum can be done. One can meet a person in a favorite place. Donate seasonal fruits in the temple, all will be well with you.