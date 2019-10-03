Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions as per your zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 3, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Zodiac stars play a crucial role in shaping your day. The way the stars are assigned make an impact on your social, personal as well as professional life. There are days when things don't go as per our plan, it is only because of the planetry positions. Luck also plays a role as an important factor but the position of the stars has the main role to play which affects our moods and builds our personality. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

ARIES:

Today will be a good day for you. The advice of trusted friends may work for you. Your positivity will take you far ahead. Everyone will be impressed by your words. You will be interested in religious work. It can also be a part of any religious event. Offer food to a Brahmin today. Your wish will be fulfilled.

TAURUS

Today will be your favorite day. Your identity will increase among the people in society. Suddenly you will get the opportunity of profit. The mind will be happy. You will get love from your spouse. Will work with qualification and experience. Luck will support you. Officers will be happy with your work. Take blessings of your presiding deity today, all will be better with you.

GEMINI

Today will be a good day for you. You will get success in everything. You can get an opportunity to hang out with friends somewhere. Those who are associated with the field of media will be praised for their work. You will get the support of a particular person. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Add birds to the grain, your day will be full of happiness.

CANCER

Today will be a normal day. Money related problems may come up. There is a need to curb wasteful expenditure. Trusting anyone instantly can be harmful. Take special care of your health. Some unwanted situations may occur with you. On this day, pronounce the word OM 5 times, money-related problems will be away.

LEO

Today will be a good day for you. The responsibility of a big task may fall on your shoulder. Do not be in a hurry to do something. There is a need to move ahead with patience. There is a need to control your speech. There may be some health problems. There is a need to take care of your health in the changing season. Give any gift to your mother, all your works will be done.

VIRGO

Today will be a great day for you. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Less effort will yield more fruit. Boss and colleagues will get full support. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family life. Health will be better. Flow sesame in running water, family life will be happy.

LIBRA

Today your day will be of little benefit. Today there can be a situation of tension about an old thing. You may face challenges in the office. It will be busy all day. Working patiently will open the way to success. You will get respect in the house. Keep water in an earthen pot for sparrows, all your troubles will end.

SCORPIO

Today will be a great day for you. You can get the support of a big officer. Your honesty will be discussed everywhere. People will have confidence in you in the field. Students of this zodiac will be interested in studies. Their hard work will also bring color. Offer Mishri to Maa Durga, you will get new opportunities in the field.

SAGITTARIUS

Today will be a great day for you. You will have some new responsibilities, which you will easily tackle. You will get partner support. Meeting old friends will benefit you. Money is the sum of profit from somewhere. Other people will be helped in the work. Donate clothes to the needy, there will be a happy atmosphere in your family.

CAPRICORN

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. Whatever plan you make, it may take some time to succeed. You can spend more time with your family members. Today can be a little sad for students of this zodiac. Special attention will be given to maths. There may be a delay in getting results according to hard work. Feed the dog bread, things will start correcting themselves.

AQUARIUS

Today you will be interested in creative work. Your creations will be appreciated everywhere. Today your confidence will be stronger than before. You may get a love proposition. Married life will be happy. The hope of success will increase. There will be a new beginning in relationships. You can go to the movies with your loved onesone. Offer yellow clothes to Lord Vishnu, there will be peace and peace in your house.

PISCES

Keeping your vote today will prove to be effective for you. You can meet a friend living abroad. You will get accolades from seniors in the office today. Today will be a happy day for love birds. You can get a gift from your loved one. Students of this zodiac will get full support from teachers. Today, feed jaggery to the cow, there will be sweetness in your relationships.