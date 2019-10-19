Image Source : INSTAGRAM Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions according to your zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 19, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): The position of stars play an important role in the success and failures in our life. From social life to personal relationships, everything falls into place when the stars are aligned properly. On the other hand, when the times is not good, nothing falls into the right place. We often blame our luck for the failure while the real reason is the position of stars. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today you can meet an old friend and together you will spend quality time. With the support of your father, any important work will be completed. Today you will work hard at the workplace and you will also feel proud of your achievements. Students of this zodiac sign will get better results in the exams. Today is a good day to start studying for a new subject. Today your interest in social work will increase. Your reputation in the society will increase. Read Hanuman Chalisa, cooperation of all co-workers will continue in life.

Taurus

Today will be a day of progress in your field. Your relationship with parents will improve. The decision in any court- case will be in your favor. Today your interest in religious work will increase. Someone close will have some expectations from you today. You will benefit from the work done with the business partner. Today will be a good day for property dealers of this amount. Feed the needy, all your desires will be fulfilled.

Gemini

Today you will work with new energy throughout the day. Today will be special for teachers of this zodiac. Today, hard work can result in your fovour. Relationship with spouse will improve. You can plan to watch movies with them. Today you can get help from your loved ones in any work. People of this zodiac who are lawyers, they can win in a big case. Feed bread to the cow, your hard work will bring color.

Cancer

Today, there will be ups and downs in health. Today you need to control your speech. There can be debate with some people. Today will be a day of fame for people associated with the field of music. You can get a big platform for performance. Today will be a breakthrough for students preparing for competitive examinations. You will get the support of a big professor. There can be profit in business. Offer laddus to Hanuman ji, health will be better.

Leo

Today, there will be a chance to spend more and more time with family. Today can be beneficial for the bookseller of this zodiac. People associated with the political field can become a better image in the society. You will definitely get its benefits in the coming time. Some money related work can get stuck today. You can get distracted by the problems of others. Those who are looking for a job may find a good job today. Your business can grow. Take the blessings of parents, all your problems will be solved.

Virgo

Today you will feel yourself full of energy. The work you will do will be completed ahead of time. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to seek the advice of spouse in any important work. Today is a beneficial day for people doing private jobs. Special matters will be discussed with the officials. All the planned works will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase. Take blessings by touching the feet of a girl, you will definitely get success in work.

Libra

Today, you should be careful in your dealings with the authorities. New sources of wealth benefits can be seen. You may have to travel for some family work. You can meet an old friend. This can give you big benefits in future. All day work can make one feel lazy. You can be very busy. Excessive disputes can also come to light. You should avoid them. Greet Sun God, happiness and good fortune of the house will increase.

Scorpio

Today, there will be cooperation of big authorities in the office. There is a possibility of increase in income. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. The atmosphere of home will be peaceful. You will have a tendency towards spirituality. You can plan to roam at hill station with your spouse. New avenues of progress will open in terms of money. Donate clothes to the needy, the relationship will be strong.

Sagittarius

Today you will spend happy moments with family. People who are associated with marketing will get many golden opportunities for promotion today. By helping an elder, you will feel relieved. You will be able to face challenges in the field. Your happy behavior will create a glowing atmosphere in the house. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Will get benefits in financial matters. Light a lamp of ghee in the temple, all your works will be completed in time.

Capricorn

Suddenly a friend of yours may come home today. Students of this zodiac need to work hard. Before starting any work, it would be good to seek advice from spouse. You can go on a long journey somewhere. In some cases you will not be able to be confident about your words. Your mind may feel more inclined toward worship. You can get help from some people in a difficult situation. Read Gayatri Mantra, your problem will be removed.

Aquarius

Today you will get the benefit of old identity in the field. All the stopped work will be completed easily. If you start any work with the help of your elder brothers and sisters, then you will definitely get progress in it. Today your mind will be more towards spirituality. We will go to see a religious place with the family. You will be praised for some work in the office. Today is a better day for married people of this sign. Your health will remain fit. Luck will be supported only by trying something.

Pisces

Today you will get everyone's support. Good offers are coming for the people of this amount. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You can get happiness from child side today. Today people will be impressed by your words. Today you will have good rapport with your spouse. You can be profitable in business. You can befriend a colleague in the office. In the evening you can spend time together. Offer Bundi offerings to Hanuman ji, family ties will be stronger.