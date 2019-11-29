Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope Today November 29, 2019: Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo know your prediction for the day ahead

Horoscope Today, Astrology November 29, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. Check out today's astrology predictions by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. The mind will remain calm, land and property matters will be decided in your favor today. Today, you will be able to find happiness in small things. Today your opponents will also put forward the hand of friendship in front of you. Everyone will consider your talent iron. Your image will be different among people. Today you can have the opportunity to go for a romantic dinner with a partner. Giving food to girls will eliminate all your troubles.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today your artistic ability will develop. Today you will feel proud of yourself. Couples who have not yet received child happiness can get jaggery news related to it. Today is going to be a very good day for lawyers of this amount. There may be a big case on their hands. Today is a good day in terms of health. Make dough tablets and feed the fish. Family life will be happy.

Gemini

Today will be your normal day. Today you will have to work harder than before. Try to keep yourself calm in a difficult situation. Familiarity will also increase in society. We will try to create emotional balance and will also be successful in it. Those who are associated with the jewelery trade need to be cautious. One should avoid investing anywhere without investigation. Today, people can become part of any social function around the house. Worship Maa Durga properly, you will get success.

Cancer

Today will be your normal day. Today, before making any major deal or partnership, there is a need to proceed thoughtfully. Employed people may face problems. There may be some conflict with the family. You need to control your speech. People related to IT sector will be profitable in business today. There may also be an opportunity to join a large group. Donate clothes to any needy, business will get progress.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You will easily solve problems related to money today. You can get back the money lent today. You can also plan to go shopping with family members. Your respect will increase in the family. as well as the pre-existing problems will end. Today you need to be careful while driving. Whatever decision you take today in the path of making yourself capable will prove to be effective. Avoid using the vehicle unless necessary. Feed millet to sparrows, all the greetings on you will go away.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be better than expected. Today, whatever work you put your hand in, success will surely kiss your footsteps. The day is perfect for starting a small business. You can also get support from elder brother or father. Your greatest quality will always be to walk on the path of truth. People will want to follow you. The search for new possibilities for jobs will be completed. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get a lot of progress.

Libra

Today will be your normal day. Excessive trust in an unknown person can harm you. Students will have to work harder today in studies. There is still delay in getting results of hard work. Those who are associated with plastic business will get more than expected growth in the business. Today, there is a need to control your speech. Avoid putting your opinion in others' matter. Relationships with spouse may fluctuate. It would be appropriate to give a gift today to please the partner. Donate a shoe or sandal to the poor, the solution to all suffering will fade away.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, the path of progress in career will be opened. Everywhere you will be praised. Love will strengthen in relationships. Today is a good day to start a small industry. You will get full support of family members. Travels done in terms of business will prove beneficial for you. There can also be a big deal. Can also meet an old friend today. You can also plan to go somewhere with friends. Feed the cow bread. Business will get more progress.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your reputation in the society will increase. Today you can also be a part of any social work. Your juniors in the office would like to learn from you. Those who are in the field of marketing and sales are likely to get good clients today. A good marriage proposal may come for the young men. You can find a suitable girl. Today, the sourness in old relationships will also go away on its own. Everyone will treat you lovingly. Offer red chunri to Maa Durga, happiness and prosperity will remain.

Capricorn

Today will be your perfect day. Today, you will get a chance to spend more and more time with family members. Today people associated with the field of education will get new opportunities for promotion. You can plan to go somewhere with children. Today there is a possibility of promotion in the job. Today you will take interest in religious works. Can also be a part of any religious event. Working women will get encouragement from the boss in the office. You can also get an award or reward. Get the blessings of your Guru, your troubles will go away.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you may suddenly find something that you have been looking for for many days. Today luck will be kind to you. Today, you will be full of new energy throughout the day. Those who are associated with the business of Tours and Travels, their business will grow rapidly today. Your works will be praised everywhere. You can also get a chance to join or partner with a big company. Today your health will also be good. Gift pens to young children, they will advance in their careers.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will be successful in your plans to make yourself financially strong. Long-running cases in court. Today the decision may come in your favor. You can also get help from a big legal advisor. Today, utensils are needed in the transaction of money. Avoid lending money by trusting someone immediately. The given money can get trapped. On this day, light a lamp of ghee in the temple, the problems will be removed.