Horoscope Today for March 31, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): Astrology prediction for Pisces, Aries and all signs

Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope Today, Astrology March 31, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): From Cancer, Leo to Libra– know about your day

Will you have a fruitful Tuesday today? How will your day go today? Answers to all your queries are right here as Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the astrology prediction for all zodiac signs. He also gives you astrology tips on how you can ensure to have a good day or cordial relationship with your spouse or family. So, read on and find out what March 31, has in store for you.

Aries

Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Mother Kalratri will maintain happiness and peace in your family. With luck, you will get success in a particular job. You can think of starting a new job. Today will be beneficial for the people associated with the marketing of this sign. Take blessings of Maa Kalratri, you will get success in all work.

Taurus

Today you will suddenly get money from new sources, which will make your day happy. Goddess Kalratri will remove all obstacles from your life. There will be talks with anyone on matters related to the partnership. Your relations with friends will improve. Today, you will easily understand the needs of family members. You will live up to their expectations. You will get child happiness. This day will be favorable for students of this amount. Offer flowers to the Goddess, wealth will increase.

Gemini

Today you will get the money back. People who do this business of this amount are likely to get profit. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Kalratri will bring happiness in your life. You will spend more time with children. Today is a great day for the writers of this zodiac. Your career will emerge in a new form. Everything will be fine with you. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, relations will be better with everyone.

Cancer

Today you can get a chance to perform at a good place. You should not miss any chance. You will find a new way to earn money with the suggestion of spouse. Your married relationship will be good. Children will try to improve your day. You should be a little careful with opponents. Someone can interrupt your work. In the case of health too, you can do some low feel. Worship Maa Kalratri, you will stay away from all kinds of problems.

Leo

There can be some ups and downs in your children's health. You should take care of children's health. You should concentrate on your hard work rather than the results of any work. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri will help you improve things. Today you will be influenced by someone. Spending some time with your spouse will be good for your relationships. The day will be fine in the office. Go to Durga temple and offer fruits, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Virgo

On this day, worshiping Maa Kalratri will keep you away from all kinds of fears, diseases etc. Enemies will not spoil you. You will get complete success in office work. Officers will show impress with your work. Students can fill the form in any college for further studies. To ensure your participation in the society, some people may come to meet you at home. You can get benefit from the investment made earlier in some work. Donate conch shell in the temple of Goddess Mother, your work will be done well.

Libra

Today you should maintain your confidence. People associated with politics can get a big responsibility, which you may have to work harder to handle. The atmosphere of the house will remain fine. You can go to the market in the evening for some work. Today there will be a long talk on the phone with one of your close relatives. You will enjoy talking to them. Offer any dessert made of gram flour to the Mother Goddess, your confidence will remain.

Scorpio

Today you will get meet an old friend. You would love to meet them. With the grace of Maa Kalratri, the problem of money will be removed. Government work stuck for many days can also be completed today. You can plan for any new business. You will also consult your partner this time. Today you can do any such work for the society, which will increase your fame and respect. With the help of friends, any wish will be fulfilled. Perform Maa Durga's Aarti with camphor, you will gain money.

Sagittarius

Today you will get some great success in the field of education. By the grace of Goddess Kalratri, your tasks will be completed well. Your treasures of wealth will be full. You will get full support from friends. Brothers and sisters will also support you in everything. Day will be good for Lovmatus. Today your health will be good. Engineers will work hard on their project today. Offer clove, cardamom powder to the Goddess, your work will be completed well.

Capricorn

Today you will be busy throughout the day due to some work. You need to pay little attention to your health. It will be beneficial for you to take some time between work. Mother Goddess will make your journey a success. You will remain strong financially. Today we have to stay late in the office to complete a work. You should avoid taking any big decision today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, bow down to Maa Kalratri with folded hands and all will be well with you.

Aquaruis

Today will be a great day for you. You will get the desired profit in business. You will continue to have better relations with everyone in the family. You will not face any kind of trouble in your career. Time is good for students studying law. You will get an opportunity to do an internship with a good lawyer. The respect of people associated with politics will increase. If Lovemattus talks about his marriage at home today, it can become a matter. Chant the mantras of Maa Kalratri on this day, your relationship will be better.

Pisces

Today will add some new memories to your day. With the grace of Maa Kalratri, you will be able to adjust with everyone in the office. You will do any family work well, so that the family will be happy with you. Your respect will increase in the minds of children. Students can consult a friend about any of their projects. Everything will be good in terms of jobs. You will get full support from the people who work together. Offer clothes to the Mother Goddess, everyone will be happy with you.